Neosho to Continue Regular Billing Procedures

NEOSHO, Mo. — March 16, 2020 the City of Neosho announced that it would suspend municipal water disconnects for the remainder of March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to encourage good hygiene practices recommended by the CDC. Additionally, processing fees for online payments were temporarily waived for citizens to limit the need for in-person payments. These accommodations continued through April with the Stay at Home Missouri orders.

With the reopening of Missouri and Neosho it is necessary reinstitute regular City Billing operations. Through the remainder of May 2020, the City will continue to waive the online credit card surcharge fees. Beginning June 1, 2020 Credit Card fees will no longer be waived for online payments and payments via phone have been discontinued.

Water Service disconnects will resume May 22, 2020 for past due accounts. Customers who have not paid January and February bills or have not contacted City Hall Billing Department for a payment arrangement will be disconnected May 26, 2020.

Citizens and/or businesses that have questions regarding these requirements are encouraged to call and speak to the City of Neosho Billing Department at 417-451-8060 or 417-451-8010, Monday-Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM