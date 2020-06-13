Neosho thrift store damaged heavily by a fire Thursday

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho thrift store is heavily damaged by a fire last night.

The ministry it supports now in a financial bind.

This is what fire fighters found when they were called to the Restoration Life Center Store in Neosho on Thursday evening.

Proceeds from the sale of items inside are the primary funding source for the ministry that operates a homeless shelter for as many as 32 men, women, and children just a few blocks away.

Karen Sprenkle, Executive Director, Restoration Life Center, said, “The community has been wonderful coming together last night, we had several people down here praying for us so that has been great, we need prayers, we need monetary support to keep our homeless shelter going yes.”

Sprenkle says it’s too early to determine if the building can be salvaged, but in the mean time, she says they won’t be able to accept donations of clothing, furnishings and furniture.

And she says a lot of people depend on those items.

Some of the burned furniture would have been given to a shelter resident when they get their own place.

“They would come down here and get plates and furniture, what ever they needed to house their home, we also helped community members in Newton County and worked with the Red Cross so whenever they would have a fire, they were able to come down and get what they needed as well.”

If you’d like to make a donation to the center, you can mail it to P.O. Box 123, Neosho, Missouri, 64850, attention Karen.

You can also call 417-455-9393.

37 year old Joshua Love was arrested last night.

He’s now facing charges of 3rd degree arson, felony stealing, and felony property damage in Newton County.

Love’s first court date hasn’t been set–his bond is set at $10,000.