Neosho students help collect food for Weekend Backpack program

NEOSHO, Mo. — Students at a Southwest Missouri school district are competing for tasty treats.

The Neosho School District is teaming up with Bright Futures and its Weekend Backpack Program. The program is responsible for giving many students food during the weekend.

So now, students are showing their appreciation. Schools throughout the district have been assigned specific food items to donate – like fruit cups, applesauce, and granola bars. Donations will be collected at each school with the classes donating the most items receiving a donut party.

Dee Dee Dowell – Neosho Bright Futures Coordinator, said, “What’s exciting and fun to see for me is how the students themselves get so into it when they know they can bring something and help their fellow students. So, it’s kind of students helping students.”

Students have until February 19th to make donations.