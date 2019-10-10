Neosho students and community celebrate opening of new walking trail

A new walking trail created by students is open to the public in Neosho.

Students, staff, faculty, and donors celebrated the opening of Neosho Middle School’s community walking trail. The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce joined the excitement and brought its golden ribbon and scissors to the opening.

The sixth grade class, each year, will participate in a project based on learning for a science project.

Last year’s 6th grade class built the walking trail.

This year’s class planted trees and wild flowers in caterpillar-like plant boxes.

“Several of the kids have also said, ‘When I’m older, I want to bring my kids here or I want to bring my parents here or I want to check on it over the years,'” explained Jacqueline Atnip with Neosho Middle School. “It just gets you so excited that they are so proud of it, that they want to keep coming here year after year to see what each year has done to the playground.”

It took three years for the project to be completed.