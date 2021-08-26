Neosho storm shelter built for students to be used as community shelter

NEOSHO, Mo. — Students aren’t the only ones who will benefit from the construction of a storm shelter in Neosho.

The one being built at Benton Elementary will also be used as a community storm shelter. FEMA is providing 1.8 million dollars for the project — while the school district will pay 1.2 million.

“Yeah, it’s our last district owned students facility that did not have storm shelter, and so we’re excited to provide that, the other things it’s going to allow is us to do is have a couple of early childhood classrooms on the east side of town so that will be nice as well,” said Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho Schools Superintendent.

Construction could start as early as December. The hope is to have it finished by this time next year.

Cummins says the doors to the facility will automatically open during severe weather — and will provide shelter for close to two thousand people.