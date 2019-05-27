Neosho sprays for mosquitos

NEOSHO, Mo. - The City of Neosho began to spray for mosquitos this weekend.

Neosho Public Works began the seasonal municipal mosquito spraying Saturday evening.

Public works will continue to spray once a week until all areas throughout the town have been sprayed.

Recreational areas in need of treatment include Morse Park, Municipal Golf Course, Old Seneca Road and Landis Road retention ponds, as well as Main Avenue, High Street, Reid Road, and Peterson Road and many other highly traveled areas.

If you know of an area in need of mosquito spraying, you can call the City of Neosho at 417-451-8050.

