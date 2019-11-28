Neosho shelter helps community members get back on their feet

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local shelter is helping community members get back on their feet after losing their homes.

Stacey Callahan, Resident, Restoration Life Center, said, ‘It could happen to anyone tomorrow”.

Stacey Callahan does not have a permanent home and found herself staying at the Restoration Life Center in Neosho trying to get her life back together.

“To work full time, have my own place, get a vehicle to start being productive.”

The christian-based facility located on north high street provides people the tools to grow and become independent again.

“They’ve helped me with food stamps, economic security which is housing, you know talk to them about that, health needs you know sometimes rights.”

Individuals can stay at the emergency shelter for 30 days and seven day for families.

Mariah Marshall Case Worker at Restoration Life Center said, “I specifically as the case worker sit down with the residents and see what is going on with their jobs.”

During their stay, residents must build their own routine schedule by seeking a job or volunteering at the shelter’s family store for 4 hours.

“It kinda gives them more purpose because if they had the option to be here all day why would they want to leave and go get a job.”

Linda Harris, Cashier at RLC Thrift Store said, “People that we get from the shelter at the thrift store are really good workers, really conscientious and friendly.”

Including Callahan.

“I enjoy the store, I work here more than my 4 hours a lot,” said Callahan

“We’re trying to make life better for as many people as we can,” said Harris.