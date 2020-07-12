Neosho seniors hold annual “Paint the Hill”

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho High School seniors brought out the paint brushes for one last memory on their home turf.

Saturday, seniors participated in the annual “Paint the Hill” tradition.

Students got creative and painted a stretch of a the roadway directly beside the high school.

Ths tradition dates back to the 1960’s, and now it is something seniors look forward to every year.

They designate a spot on the hill to paint, to celebrate the past years of hard work.

Despite the coronavirus taking away part of the school year, Neosho seniors are just happy to carry on the tradition.

Trent Barratt, Neosho High School Principal, says, “Well, they lost their fourth quarter and all their senior events toward the end of the year that were regularly scheduled. So, it’s nice for them to get out here, be around their friends. We’re able to do it outside. They are only with their groups that they arrived with in their spaces and it’s just been a good event.”

Barratt adds almost 200 seniors showed up to today’s event to commemorate such a special moment.