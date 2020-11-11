Neosho Senior Center to host meal drive thru

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho Senior Center will be having their monthly meal drive thru next week.

They had to close the center to keep all of the members safe. They are wanting to give back to their seniors that can’t purchase hot meals or able to make it themselves. The drive thru will start November 20th from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and plates will be $4.

Jennifer Poe, Senior Center Director, said, “We’re trying to somehow keep the spirits going. And let them know we’re still here, you know we still care, we still love you and we want you to know that and what better way to do that is through food.”

All seven senior centers in the surrounding areas will be having a Christmas Pie Sale fundraiser and a drawing for a chance to win a quilt. If you are interested you can contact your local senior center.