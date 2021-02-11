Neosho sees benefits from using salt brine to clear roads

NEOSHO, Mo. — Streets in Neosho are getting some TLC when it comes to the ice.

And that’s all thanks to its relatively new salt-brine system. It helps get rid of the ice a little faster. A machine produces the substance, comes with a sprayer, the truck holds two tanks, and can store 12,000 gallons.

The biggest benefit – it works faster. And that’s always a good thing.

Nate Siler, Public Works Director, “Yeah we got tons of great feedback. in the past we’ve always kinda lagged behind as far as getting the roads cleared. This has helped tremendously.”

Officials say this has also resulted in fewer accidents – but they still urge residents to take plenty of precautions.