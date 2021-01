NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho is also looking for new members to serve on community boards.

There are 3 spots open for the events board. 2 openings for planning and zoning. And 1 spot for the senior center board. Board members must be a Neosho resident and live outside or inside of the city limits. If you are interested in any of the spots, contact information is listed below.

Cheyenne Wright City Clerk

417-451-8050

cwright@neosho.org