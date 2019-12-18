Neosho seeking City Council candidates

NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho is looking to fill a vacant seat on its City Council.

Residents who wish to be on council may pick up an official filing packet at Neosho City Hall.

Jon Stephen’s seat will open because his term is up, it’s unknown right now if Stephen will seek re-election.

That council seat is for a 3-year term.

Anyone interested in running for the seat must be a Neosho resident and collect 35 signatures from registered city voters.

Tim Cox, City of Neosho Public Relations & Events Coordinator, said, “There’s not a great deal of requirements that go along with it. It’s more the willingness of the individual and the commitment to the community to want to be a part of it.”

If you’re interested, you may pick up a filing packet at Neosho City Hall — 203 East Main Street, Neosho.

Packets are due January 21, 2020.

For more information, call (417) 451-8050.