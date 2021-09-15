Neosho Schools wellness program receives multiple awards

NEOSHO, Mo. — Thanks to hard work, a Neosho Schools program has received multiple awards.

The Neosho School District’s “Wellness Program” — a program dedicated to faculty to better their health has received both the platinum “Missouri Council for Activity and Nutrition” award at the state level, and the “Wellness Council of America” bronze award at the national level.

“I do set up monthly challenges for the staff, we also have a web site that has tones of resources for the staff if they are not able to do physical activities, they can do a lot of videos for diabetes, or cholesterol, just a lot of videos for awareness,” said Chelsey Davenport – Neosho Schools Wellness Coordinator

Davenport adds over 500 of Neosho schools faculty are on the wellness program.