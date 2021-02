NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District wants residents to know that “our track is yours.”

The track at the high school is available for students, Newton County and Goodman residents to use – as long as they have an access card. Card holders must be 21 years or older and will have 24/7 access.

Cards can be obtained from the district’s central office at its Administrative Center. It’s open Monday through Friday – from 8 a.m. to 4p.m.