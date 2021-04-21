Neosho Schools seeking Lead Nurse and Newcaps Healthcare Instructor

NEOSHO, Mo. — If nursing is in your blood, and you’d love to help some of the nursing students of tomorrow – look no further than the Neosho School District.

It’s currently looking for a Newcaps Healthcare Instructor/Lead Nurse for the next school year. The position is designed to support and coordinate activities for the students – and guide them through all they need to know in order to pursue a nursing career.

Kelly Lay, Newcaps Program Director, said, “Now we expect and hope that next year just continues to open up more and our kids can have even more experiences so having them shepherd them through that and ensure that the whole year is filled with an overarching dialogue of health care is just gonna help build the program up more.”

Applicants can find contact the school at the number listed below.

Tammie Hays

418 Fairground Rd. Neosho MO 64850

(417) 451-8600

(417) 451-8604