Neosho schools see improvement in student performance with “iReady” progress assessment

NEOSHO, Mo. — A southwest Missouri school district is seeing a big jump when it comes to student growth.

The Neosho School District is one of more than 200 districts in Missouri that use “iReady,” a personalized benchmark assessment that tracks improvement three times a year.

With over 200 school districts using “iReady” in the show me state to calculate students growth in categories such as English language arts and math, Neosho schools assistant superintendent says that the data shows their students have seen the highest growth in learning in the state.

“At the end of the day it’s a testament to a few things. Our community, our students and the hard work that our staff is continuing to put in every single day regardless of what the pandemic has brought them, or anything else,” said Nathan Manley – Assistant Superintendent Of Curriculum And Instruction.

Manley adds although this means they were much lower than other schools at one time, the accomplishment is still real.

“So while they were at a lower starting point than normal, still doesn’t take away from the fact that they had the ability to grow throughout the year,” said Manley.

And the students growth doesn’t show without the teachers growing as well.

“You can be given pieces of data over and over again, but if you don’t do anything with it, if you don’t use it for teaching and use it for where you’re going next, it doesn’t do any good, so I think that’s what our district has really done a good job of,” said Samantha Hamilton – Goodman Elementary Principal.

After the assessments, teachers use the data to then better understand where they need to go in their lesson plans.

“The teachers are the ones that really dig deep into understanding what each student needs. And, we use some iReady tools, we use some other resources and instructional coaches and pieces of material to make sure that the next piece of data we get from iReady shows growth,” said Hamilton.

Neosho schools have used “iReady” for the last two years.

This assessment has also shown the learning loss due to the pandemic, and how students have overcome it.

.