Neosho Schools offer iPads to children K-2 to assist learning

NEOSHO, MO- The Neosho School District will be making iPads available for use during the school closure to students in grades K-2 who need them. If students would like to use a District-issued iPad during the closure, please reach out to your K-2 teacher by noon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Grades 3-6 have the opportunity to take home their Chromebook that normally stays at school. Chromebooks for 3-6 are already set up so you do not need to contact in advance.

If you have a device in your home that you would prefer to use for your K-6 student instead of a district device, that is totally okay! There are links available that will walk you through how to log into your student’s information.

Save the Dates

K-2 Ipad Distribution – Thursday, March 26, 12-7pm

An Ipad will only be prepared for your student if a request was sent to the teacher by March 24th at noon.

Chromebook Distribution – Monday, March 23 & Tuesday March 24, 12-7pm

More information will be sent out today specific to device pick up.