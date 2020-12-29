Neosho Schools make new technology purchase

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District has new learning tools for their students.

Newton County allocated CARES Act money to the Neosho School District for new Chromebooks. They will be used by 7th grade to 12th grade students both at school and to take home. The district normally replaces devices every three years. Each device is monitored, with access to virtual learning, and will have hot spots and WIFI.

Jim Cummins, Neosho Superintendent, said, “So being able to get the CARES Act money to take care of some of our essential things that we need for students especially in a virtual learning world that we’re in right at the moment certainly helpful.”

The school district has also used CARES Act money to pay for products, such as personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.