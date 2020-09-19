Neosho Schools make change to covid-19 policy

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District makes changes to its covid-19 quarantine policy – prompting concern from state officials.

The district had decided to allow students to attend class on-campus who were considered a close contact of someone who had tested positive.

The rule change only applied to students who had not tested positive and had no cases of coronavirus at home.

Most other entities would require a quarantine due to the close contact.

That includes the state education department and state health department – both agencies oppose the change.

A statement from Neosho school officials says they are reconsidering the quarantine mandate, along with the county health department and other schools in the county.

They plan to meet Monday to discuss any potential changes.