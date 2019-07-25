Neosho school leaders look at potential construction in the future

NEOSHO, Mo. – Neosho school leaders are looking down the road to potential construction five or ten years in the future.

School board members are considering the long term potential for expansion in the elementary schools as enrollment numbers continue to trend up. They’re looking at different options, everything from building a new grade school to using the added space from upcoming FEMA shelter construction.

“It makes sense if we’re going to be adding FEMA construction to these buildings to configure those spaces as such that it might push down the road another elementary school.” Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho School Superintendent

The focus for long-term planning is likely to stay on the lower grades as school leaders say both the high school and junior high have enough room to handle future growth.