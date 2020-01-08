Neosho school leaders considering bond question

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho school leaders will soon decide whether to ask voters for support in future construction plans.

School board members heard different options for financing potential projects at their meeting last night.

A proposed bond issue could cover building new tornado shelters at four schools, a performing arts center, and improvements to athletic facilities like bathrooms and locker rooms.

The school board is expected to decide whether to put the bond proposal on the ballot at a meeting Wednesday night.