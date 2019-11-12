Neosho School District looking at ballot initiative

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District will hold three community input meetings this month.

According to a social media post, district leaders are working to address facility expansions, renovations, and providing storm shelters at all campuses.

The meetings will be:

November 14th — Neosho High School Auditorium, 7:30pm

— Neosho High School Auditorium, 7:30pm November 19th — Central Elementary School, 6:00pm

— Central Elementary School, 6:00pm November 20th — Benton Elementary School, 6:00pm