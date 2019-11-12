Neosho School District looking at ballot initiative

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District will hold three community input meetings this month.
According to a social media post, district leaders are working to address facility expansions, renovations, and providing storm shelters at all campuses.
The meetings will be:
- November 14th — Neosho High School Auditorium, 7:30pm
- November 19th — Central Elementary School, 6:00pm
- November 20th — Benton Elementary School, 6:00pm
Over the past couple of months we have been evaluating options that would provide storm shelters at all of our campuses, as well as address other facility needs across the district. These facility expansions and renovations would require a ballot initiative. As we further develop a plan the community could support, we would appreciate the opportunity to get your feedback at one of our upcoming community input meetings.
We hope you will join us as we look to the future!Neosho School District Facebook