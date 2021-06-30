Neosho School District is going to gain some new buildings this year

NEOSHO, MO – Students in Neosho will begin the school year with some new buildings.

The front of the new “End Zone Facility” on the north side of the football field, is set to be done just in time for the first football gam August 27th.

This is all part of a number of new buildings coming to district campuses.

It includes building a storm shelter at the middle school, redoing the softball field, and today they approved six bids to begin work on the new “Performing Arts Center.”

“We got band, we got chorus, we got the vocal side of it, we got the fine arts side of it, so all of our kids are important, its not just all about athletics, it just happened to start with the football field, and it’s grown since then.” Says Richie Fretwell, Neosho School District Asst. Superintendent of Operations.

The school district anticipates construction of the new Performing Arts Center to begin on August 2nd.

Before this can be done, there will be some restructuring of Hill Street.