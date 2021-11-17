Neosho School District increases pay for substitute nurses

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District is increasing pay for some of its substitutes.

This week, the school board approved increasing the substitute nursing pay from $70 to $100 a day. The district uses one substitute nurse a day — but hopes this increase can help them get more if needed.

“I think the safety and well being of our kids is so important to the district. we have to keep them safe. we believe having a nurse in each building to make sure our kids needs are satisfied daily. our nurses do a wonderful job,” said Richie Fretwell, Neosho Assistant Superintendent.

The pay increase went into effect once it was approved.