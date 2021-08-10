Neosho School District has now set COVID-19 protocols for the school year

NEOSHO, MO – The Neosho School District has laid out its COVID-19 safety protocols for the upcoming school year.

Masks will be recommended but not required for students going back to school with the exception of on the school bus.

If a student comes in close contact of a positive COVID case, they can still go to school as long as they’re asymptomatic and wear a mask.

The school district is also implementing 3 levels of safety.

If a school has anywhere from 0% to 6% positive cases, they are in the green zone.

If that number jumps from 7% to 9% they will be in the yellow zone and everyone will be required to wear a mask.

The red zone will be put into place if there is a 10% positivity rate and the school will be shut down and online learning will take place.

Parents have until Friday at noon to decide if they want their child to take part in virtual or in-person learning.

The school district will review guidelines weekly to see if they need to change their approach for the school year.