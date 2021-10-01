Neosho School District gets six new air-conditioned busses

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District has received an upgrade when it comes to transportation.

It will soon have a total of six new school buses. Five are already at the bus barn — the last will arrive next week. The district replaced some of its older buses with these newer models, due to age and high-mileage.

The newer ones seat more passengers — 77 compared to 71. Better yet, each one is air-conditioned, which is rare.

“For our field trips, our activities, sports, we travel to Branson, we travel to Springfield, and during the summer months, the buses get quite hot on the bus. And, so, that was the primary purpose,” said Marty Marks — Neosho School District Transport Director.

Before this, the only air conditioned buses the district had were for its special needs students. The total cost of the six new rides — a little more than 600,000 dollars.