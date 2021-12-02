Neosho School District celebrates the opening of a new end zone facility

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri Southern is no longer the only area school to have an end zone facility.

Neosho School District officials, students and community members cut the ribbon on the new “La-Z Boy End Zone Facility” today. It consumes 43,000 square feet and houses locker rooms, concessions, restrooms and an indoor practice space for a variety of extracurricular activities.

The indoor space includes a weight room and film room. Although the building is not yet completely finished, activities director Brandi Arthur says it’s already had a big impact on current students.

“The excitement is just overwhelming, we had the preview for the students yesterday and it was fun to watch them walk in, the looks on their faces, it was very much like Christmas morning for older children, it was fun,” said Brandi Arthur, Neosho H.S. Activities Director.

“It’s a great opportunity for all the future generations and all of the generations now to improve on their sports and get better everyday even when the weather doesn’t let us go outside,” said Lili Graue, Neosho H.S. Senior, Two Sport Athlete.

The facility is one of the projects made possible by the city’s “Next Step Ballot Measure” which voters approved in June of 2020.