Neosho School District breaks ground on end zone facility

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho School District officials broke ground, Friday, on a rather large project. One that comes with a $5-million price tag.

Billy Snow, Vice President, La-Z-Boy Midwest, said, “We just we just love giving back to the commuity where our employees come from and this was a really good project for us to be able to do that.”

La-z-Boy Midwest is one of the donors that has contributed to the new Neosho School District End Zone Facility. The company donated $400,000 for the 43,000 square foot building.

“We just work with our foundation and let them know what we wanted to do here and how we wanted to help support our school district.”

It will include an outdoor and indoor facility built on top of the former baseball field.

Jim Cummins, Superintendent, said, “it will have restrooms and locker space, consessions for our football games and then the indoor space will serve band, cheer, dance, and our athletic teams in the off seasons when they need a place inside.”

There will also be additions to the indoor space.

“The indoor space will also have weight rooms, film room, storage space for the equipment, and then on the concession side will have football locker rooms, as well as track locker rooms inside.”

The new facility will keep students protected from the harsh weather.

“Our band practices in all kinds of weather right out on Neosho Boulevard so when you add the traffic and the weather and the soggy ground, but who knows when a car will go off of the roads. So there’s a safety issue there. Our football team practice is there, this will just serve so many purposes. We lose so many practice days from inclement weather. This will give us another option.

Complete construction of the building is set for the Fall of 2021.