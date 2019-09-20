Neosho School Board approves federal after-school food program

“I think its one of those things we are always looking for ways that we can add value to what we can give to our students,” explained Neosho Superintendent Dr. Jim Cummins.

The Child and Adult Care Food Program makes sure students don’t go hungry after school. Students who participate in after school activities, such as a club or tutoring, will be given a free grab and go meal.

The meals will be provided to students regardless of their food status.

“We’ve got a breakfast program, we’ve got a lunch program, we got a summer service meal program, and now this will give us an opportunity to add another component to give us the opportunity to support our students and their families,” said Cummins.

After the students are fed, the federal program will reimburse the school’s food funds.

“It’s a win-win because there is limited, if any, cost to us to have the program and it’s just another opportunity to give kids meals that may or may not be getting that meal at home after leaving the after-school program they are involved in,” Cummins added.

Now that the Board of Education has approved the program, it still needs final approval from the federal program. Then, administrators will be able to hammer out the details and move forward.