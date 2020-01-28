Neosho reviewing zoning codes

NEOSHO, Mo. — To help decide the types of businesses that can come to the city of Neosho city leaders are re-evaluating its zoning codes.

A citizen based committee is being formed to review the 405 zoning codes.

The codes have not been changed in a long time, so the council believes this change is essential.

The committee will be made up of several council members, members of the planning and zoning commission, and three Neosho citizens will be selected as well.

Rachel Holcomb, City Of Neosho Director Of Development Services, said, “There’s just been a lot of differences in the way people shop, and the types of businesses in the area and we just want to make sure that everything still fits and works correctly.”

Neosho residents who are interested in joining the committee must write a letter of interest to the council.

The last day to submit the letter is January 31st at 5 p.m.

For more information call the city of Neosho at 417-451-8050