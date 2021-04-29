Neosho residents gain surgical options thanks to Freeman Health System

NEOSHO, Mo. — Patients in Neosho now have more options closer to home when they need surgery.

Dale Naden, Neosho Patient, said, “Didn’t know I had it until I had my last surgery, he pointed it out to me.”

Now, Neosho patient Dale Naden can get his hernia surgery close to home.

“We’re excited about having people here who can take care of you.”

Naden and others are benefiting from new surgical options offered at Freeman Neosho.

Renee Denton, Freeman Neosho Chief Operating Officer, said, “It’s very exciting for us to be able to have two surgeons, coming to Neosho to take care of our community. Each surgeon has their own unique specialty their own area of expertise.”

Procedures offered will include breast biopsies and dealing with some upper digestive issues.

Dr. David Baker, Freeman Surgeon, said, “We’re going to offer a full wide range of outpatient surgery, that will include gallbladder surgery, skin lesion excision. We’ll also offer screening endoscopy, colonoscopies.”

The surgical team says the goal of offering those options in Neosho is to make it more convenient for patients to take care of their health.

Dr. Alan Buchele, Freeman Surgeon, said, “We’re able to offer a lot of services here that can be done in Neosho so they don’t have to make the drive up to Joplin. And we’re also able to give them their post op care here, which makes that follow up a little easier and more convenient for them.”