Neosho recovery center raises money for groups affected by addiction

A recovery center in Southwest Missouri is raising money to support groups affected by addiction.

The Talkington Foundation in Neosho holds their 10th annual benefit banquet auction Thursday night. The foundation owns the building that is home to the Kelly Club — an organization that serves the needs of those going through recovery in Jasper, McDonald and Newton County.

Proceeds from the auction will go towards the maintance of the building.

The items up for auction range from diamond pendants to kitchen appliances.

“Our mission with the Talkington Foundation is to provide this facility with a safe place, safe environment when people are working on their recovery,” explained Sy Werner with the foundation.

