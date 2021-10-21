Neosho Police Department accepting donations for annual “Shop With a Hero” campaign for underprivileged kids

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Police Department has started its annual Christmas Campaign, and it would love some help from the community.

This year will be the department’s 21st “Shop With a Hero” campaign — and officials are currently accepting applications and monetary donations. The deadline for both — November 30th.

Families are accepted based on their income. Police officers will take the kids who qualify shopping for Christmas presents on December 11th.

“There’s a need in our community. There’s a lot of kids that go without. There’s a lot of families that struggle. You know, I mean, over the last year we’ve had COVID-19 sweep through our community and so there’s a lot more I think families that are gonna need our help this year,” said Mike Sharp, Neosho Police Department Lieutenant.

Last years campaign raised just under $18,000 dollars.