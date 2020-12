NEOSHO, Mo. — A pharmacy in Neosho will give free health screenings this weekend. Mitchell’s Pharmacy will be providing the service.

You can stop by December 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. They will be offering free blood pressure, blood glucose, touchless temperature checks, and pulse oximeter screenings.

The pharmacy requires people to wear their mask and practice social distancing.