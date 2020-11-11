Neosho pharmacy teams up with elementary schools to spread kindness

NEOSHO, Mo. — Mitchell’s Pharmacy is working together with Carver and South Elementary in Neosho for Kindness Awareness Month. Since the pandemic not many seniors are able to leave their homes.

Mitchell’s Pharmacy decided to team up with elementary schools. They’re having students make positive note cards to show they are thinking about them and hope to make their days brighter.

Satotha Burr, Carver Elementary Principal, said, “Just the importance of spreading kindness especially in the world that we are living in today. How important it is to just brighten someone’s day and this was just a simple sweet way of doing that.”

Fourth grade students are creating and writing cards to senior citizens in the Neosho community. They’re filled with drawings, positive notes, and stickers.

Braelee Martins, 4th Grade, said, “On the first one I made, for the picture I made I made a miles and miles of smiles”

Teachers at Carver believe it’s a great opportunity for students to learn about how the pandemic has affected not only their families, but others in their community.

Jenny Houk, 4th Grade Teacher, said, “It’s really great to see their excitement, there willingness to help the community and how much they especially care about the senior citizens in our community and the elderly people.”

Once letters are made, they are given to Mitchell’s Pharmacy where they will be attached to the senior’s prescriptions.

Tim Mitchell Pharmacist, said, “People will be very pleased when they get it, I know our staff here is very exciting about being able to offer these to the community, we even thought about probably photo copying a few of them keeping them on hand and displaying them through out the pharmacy.”

The students goal is to bring smiles and brighter days to their seniors since there is so much going on in the world.

“When a customer sees my card I hope they’ll keep smiling everyday and they’ll think about the good things in their life,” said Martins

Mitchell’s Pharmacy encourages other schools in Neosho to participate in the project. Just seeing the kids create the cards and how motivated they are to help the seniors really shows that they care and it’s something for seniors to look forward to when they pick up their prescriptions.