Neosho pharmacy among businesses to offer curbside delivery, other amenities in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

NEOSHO, Mo. — For those of us worried about how we will obtain our medications while practicing social distancing, one pharmacy in Neosho has it all figured out.

Mitchell’s Drug Store in Neosho has closed the interior of their store to customers; however, they are now offering curbside delivery.

The desicion comes in an effort to continually serve the community while taking safety measures.

Mitchell’s Drug Store has even started providing larger orders of prescriptions for their patients, as the when the pandemic will end is unknown.

Tim Mitchell, pharmacist and owner of Mitchell’s Drug Store, says, “We’re offering 90-day supply for a lot of patients and a lot of the insurance companies are allowing that to happen as well. So, we are definetly making that offer.”

Mitchell adds in the coming weeks, they will be receiving more masks and at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

They already have medication at their facility to help with treatment of coronavirus if cases were to appear in the area.

For more information from the pharmacy, click here to access their Facebook page.