The Neosho Police Department is hosting its annual Shop with a Hero campaign and needs your help.

The department is askng for your support by sending a monetary donation to make Christmas wishes come true for children in need. Last year, the donations provided Christmas gifts for 39 families with 101 children.

The deadline for donations is November 30th and can be mailed to the Neosho Police Department at 201 N College St., Neosho, MO 64850.