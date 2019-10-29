Neosho PD provides some helpful tips for safe trick-or-treating

NEOSHO, Mo.–Halloween is fast approaching and the Neosho Police Department announced some safety tips to keep everyone safe and prepared for the night.

Trick-or-treaters should be visible during that night by carrying a flash light or consider putting reflective tape on their costumes or candy bags. Officials suggest parents create a safe walking route with their child and to encourage them to walk in a group and never alone. Drivers should slow down and be cautious of kids running around when driving in neighborhoods.

“Sometimes it’s a race to get there first and they don’t think to look up–they just assume the adults are looking out for them,” explained Neosho PD Lt. Mike Sharp.

Once your child is safe at home, officials recommend children and adults to only eat unopened candies and treats in their original wrapper — treats that are open should be thrown away.