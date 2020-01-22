Neosho PD arrests two for drugs and using stolen church checks to buy several large items

NEOSHO, Mo. — On Monday, January 20, 2020, officers conducted a forgery investigation in the 16000 block of Highway 59. During the investigation, several large items were purchased using checks stolen from a church in Kansas during a burglary.

While on patrol, officers located a pickup truck matching the description of the one used during the forgery at a hotel located in the 1600 block of Industrial Drive.

Contact was made with the individuals in the hotel.

One of the suspects, a 28-year-old male, had current warrants for his arrest from another jurisdiction.

While visiting the room, officers located a generator and large vehicle winch, the same items that had been purchased with the stolen checks.

Generator and Winch discovered at the scene; Courtesy: Neosho Police Department

During further investigation, detectives learned the occupants that remained in the room had more stolen items, as well as a large amount of narcotics, possibly methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Neosho Police detectives obtained a search warrant to return to the suspect’s room. During the search detectives found a large amount of what is believed to be methamphetamine, several articles of drug paraphernalia, and a pickup truck that is possibly stolen out of Joplin, Missouri.

A 37-year-old female was taken into custody on the charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

Suspect names are being withheld pending formal charges being filed by the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office. Detectives are still following up on further leads.