Neosho PD arrests two for drugs and using stolen church checks to buy several large items

NEOSHO, Mo. — On Monday, January 20, 2020, officers conducted a forgery investigation in the 16000 block of Highway 59. During the investigation, several large items were purchased using checks stolen from a church in Kansas during a burglary.
While on patrol, officers located a pickup truck matching the description of the one used during the forgery at a hotel located in the 1600 block of Industrial Drive.
Contact was made with the individuals in the hotel.
One of the suspects, a 28-year-old male, had current warrants for his arrest from another jurisdiction.
While visiting the room, officers located a generator and large vehicle winch, the same items that had been purchased with the stolen checks.
During further investigation, detectives learned the occupants that remained in the room had more stolen items, as well as a large amount of narcotics, possibly methamphetamine.
On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Neosho Police detectives obtained a search warrant to return to the suspect’s room. During the search detectives found a large amount of what is believed to be methamphetamine, several articles of drug paraphernalia, and a pickup truck that is possibly stolen out of Joplin, Missouri.
A 37-year-old female was taken into custody on the charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
Suspect names are being withheld pending formal charges being filed by the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office. Detectives are still following up on further leads.