Neosho Patriots Memorial Dedication

Residents came out for a ceremony recognizing the 60-thousand dollars raised for the new addition.

Two years ago, the idea began when city officials wanted to enhance the original memorial site at Highway 59 and 60 in Neosho, bearing the American flag.

The memorial now holds several monuments, benches and flags honoring first responders and military personnel, in addition to the Patriots Memorial dedicated today.

During the event there was a gun salute, prayer of dedication, and first responder recognition.

Event organizers say they are thankful for all the community members who came out to show their support.

U.S Congressman Billy Long of District 7 in Missouri also spoke during the dedication showcasing his big support for Veteran Affairs.

He says Congress recently signed the Mission Act expanding upon resources veterans can utilize at the VA.

Long adds the new VA clinics in Joplin and Springfield will benefit from the services.

Another issue, he has been working on in Washington D.C. includes an internet exchange bill which will help rural areas have access to the internet.

“I always say your access to internet shouldn’t be dictated by your geography. The kids that live in Springfield and Joplin are always going to have high speed access. The kids that live out in rural areas should have the same access. They shouldn’t have to drive out to the local library to do their home work.”said Billy Long, MO District 7 U.S Congressman.

Long adds last week, several Democrats signed on as co-sponsors to the bill.

