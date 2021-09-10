Neosho Parks Director honored for service

NEOSHO, Mo. — Staff members at one southwest Missouri park were honored this week for their excellent service.

The Neosho City Council highlighted the Neosho Good Government Committee which thanked the Neosho Parks Director and his staff for their focus on Neosho city parks and golf course, along with renovations involving the military helicopter.

It’s something Neosho city manager David Kennedy says he’s grateful for.

“Just looking at the improvements and stuff that’s done, I think that what you’re seeing is something versus just maintaining the parks, versus something that’s really just moving them forward and making them something proud for our community,” said David Kennedy – Neosho City Manager.

“It’s a very positive thing to have people recognize what has been going on in our park, and we do have a plan, we do have goals that we are trying to reach, and there’s a lot of effort. We have made a lot of effort, but there’s a lot more to go,” said Clint Dalbom – Neosho Parks Director.

The parks director adds he wouldn’t be able to accomplish it all without his team.