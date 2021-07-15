Neosho Parks and Recreation is going to a conference to learn about bettering their parks

NEOSHO, MO – One Southwest Missouri parks department will be going to a conference where they can learn to better serve their parks.

The city of Neosho received a “trim” grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation for just over $1,000.

This will pay for expenses to send two people with the Neosho Parks and Recreation Department to Branson for the Missouri Community Forestry Council Conference.

Here, they will learn about keeping up trees, flowers, and how to keep the parks looking nice.

“It’s very important to get the latest. And, you know, this information is coming from the Missouri Department of Conservation. It’s coming from arborists out of St. Louis, it’s coming from the Missouri State University professors” Says Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks Director.

The conference will take place August 25th through the 27th.