Neosho Parks and Rec employees take CPR training course

NEOSHO, Mo. — Life saving skills were the focus for Neosho Parks and Rec employees today.

They took part in a CPR training course at the Neosho Fire Department. you might not think they’d be the ones who would need to be certified — but park officials say that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Our parks employees are out in front of the public everyday, and there’s no telling what they might run into. We want our people to be trained in case there’s an accident or something they come across in the parks that they will know what to do,” said Clint Dalbom — Neosho Parks Director.

Park employees must be recertified every two years.