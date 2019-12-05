Neosho organization giving youth volunteer opportunities

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri organization is introducing youth to volunteering opportunities.

Dee Dee Dowell with Bright Futures Neosho said, “Some of our biggest givers in our community are the youth in our community.”

Several children living in Neosho are involved in the Neosho Youth Volunteer Program — an organization that makes it easier for children to find volunteer activities.

“They’ll know how to give back and serve their community and just better their community by giving.”

Bright Futures Neosho gives Neosho students the basic needs to succeed in and out of school.

Dowell is always open to have youth volunteers to help.

“I see this as teaching our youth how to at a young age serve their community which will only make them amazing adults.”

Tandy Brock with Neosho Youth Volunteer Program, said, “Show them that other people are doing it and post things and keep the positivity going.”

Earlier this year, the youth program donated money and peanut butter to bright futures.

Its goal is to teach kids the benefits of working with others and the importance of being involved in the community.

“When a kids sees someone doing something that’s fun its way more incentive than a parent saying you should do this it will be fun.”

To learn about volunteering opportunities in Neosho follow the link below.