Neosho nonprofit Adult & Teen Challenge raising funds for a new work truck

NEOSHO, Mo. — Sticking with the truck theme — a nonprofit in Neosho needs one. “Adult and Teen Challenge of the Four States” is looking to raise $6,000 to help purchase a new work truck. The current one has more than 300,000 miles on it.

“It’s basically vital to our day to day work therapy we do here. Everything we do here, we’re bringing wood in, we’re bringing wood out, so really you need two trucks just to be completely honest about it. Because you’re bringing it in just as much as you’re bringing it out. We do a lot of donated work throughout the community and so you know we basically need strong work vehicles,” said Caleb McDaniel — Work Director.

Officials are doing their best to raise money, and donations would help. Those interested in doing so, click here.