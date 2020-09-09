Neosho non-profit seeing food donations

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho non-profit group is asking for help to stock its food pantry.

Bright Futures Neosho is working to build up supplies for its weekend food bag program for students in need.

They’re looking for specific items that are easy for kids to prepare and meet certain nutrition standards.

School leaders say the program has already seen strong support with donations of school supplies to start the new semester.

Jim Cummins, Neosho R-5 Superintendent, said, “Our community has always been outstanding to support the needs, either ahead of time or when a need arises – to jump in and fill it.”

Requested items range from peanut butter and macaroni & cheese to oatmeal and applesauce.