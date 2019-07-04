Neosho Newton County Library has name for community room

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Newton County Library reveals the naming rights for its community room.

The addition, which was part of a major expansion project last April, hasn’t had a name this whole time. But that changed Wednesday, as a ribbon was cut on the Community Bank and Trust Community Room. A $200,000 donation from Rudy and Dorothy Farber made the naming possible for one of the busiest areas of the library.

“When we opened this room, we were booked for a year, within in a few weeks, so it’s been used for everything from library board meetings, story time, adult programs, Christmas programs, baby showers, weddings, family reunions, everything you can think of, chamber of commerce events.” Terry Moser, Neosho Newton County Library Circulation Supervisor

There are still a few rooms inside the library that don’t have naming rights yet. If you are interested in possibly sponsoring one, go to www.newtoncolib.org/fundraising/