NEOSHO, Mo. — Local health departments are reminding parents to get their kids’ back-to-school shots.

The Newton County Health Department says now is the best time to get the kids’ back-to-school shots.

The health department is reminding parents that in order for students to attend school, each age group must have its vaccinations.

Some students may be exempt from certain vaccinations due to medical conditions or for religious reasons.

“So our kindergarten age group, about 5 years old, they’ll get diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, or whooping cough vaccination. It’s one vaccine. And polio and mumps, measles, rubella, and varicella or chicken pox. Junior high age, then we want to do meningitis and tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis, which is one shot. So, two more shots when you get to junior high age, and then high school, another meningitis, two shots meningitis of two different types,” said Larry Bergner, Administrator, Newton County Health Department.

The Newton County Health Department can provide these vaccinations in-office.