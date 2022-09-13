NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Police Department is warning residents of a scam that has cost citizens thousands.

The most reported scam to the department has involved victims being contacted by people claiming to be a part of government agencies. They then advise the victim that their personal information has been compromised, saying the victim will be arrested unless they comply.

This evolves into the scammer repeatedly calling the victim to say they must purchase prepaid cards from various stores to rectify their data breach – then provide the card numbers to the scammer.

NPD warns that government agencies will not call you to conduct monetary transactions over the phone, and would not seek compensation by prepaid cards. They ask that if you receive a call from these scammers, contact the department or your local law enforcement agency.