NEOSHO, Mo. — A teenager was killed in a motorcycle crash near Neosho on Monday, Oct. 31.

Dylan E. Cole, 19, of Neosho was fatally injured while riding a 2022 Kawasaki Z650. Cole was riding east on Route AA about two miles south of Neosho when a 2015 Toyota Camry driven by a 70-year-old woman from Bella Vista, Arkansas, made a left turn in from of him, according to a crash report.

Cole struck the Camry and was ejected from the motorcycle. Cole was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:58 p.m. Oct. 31.